BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 767,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

