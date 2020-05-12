BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $35.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 195,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

