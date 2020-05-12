BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.17. 87,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

