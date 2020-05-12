BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 152,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 399,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

