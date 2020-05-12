BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $687,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

