BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $38.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.31. The stock had a trading volume of 326,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,737. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.70 and its 200-day moving average is $487.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.