BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.51. 1,094,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.26 and a 200-day moving average of $346.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

