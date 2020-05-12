BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 700.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.53. 96,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

