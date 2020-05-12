BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 506,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

