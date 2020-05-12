BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,557,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 202,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,142 shares of company stock worth $1,663,629. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.