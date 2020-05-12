BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,435,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

