BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. 6,262,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

