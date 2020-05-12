BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 217,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock worth $19,123,431. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

