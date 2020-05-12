BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.