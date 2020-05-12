BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,036. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.