BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 153,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.