BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,618 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,651,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

