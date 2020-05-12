BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

