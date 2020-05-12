BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NYSE:NSC traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,084. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

