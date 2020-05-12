BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 215,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,501. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.