Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cabot Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

COG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 217,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

