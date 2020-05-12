Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $143.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.