Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 4,205,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,776. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.