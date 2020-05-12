Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 14,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

