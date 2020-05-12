Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 1,534 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,314,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,880. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

