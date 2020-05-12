Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 3.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $71,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 38,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.24. 4,449,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 248.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

