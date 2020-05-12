Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Black Knight accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Black Knight worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 1,049,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,031. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

