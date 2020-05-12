Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,034 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. 5,014,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

