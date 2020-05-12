Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.07. 7,236,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

