Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

UTX traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

