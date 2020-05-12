Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,777 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,945 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,281. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.11. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

