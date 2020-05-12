Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 11,402 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.73. 6,577,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,340. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

