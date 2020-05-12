Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,995 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

LMT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.