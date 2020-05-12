Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 425,440 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425,440 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 89,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 163.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 258.1% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 73,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.39. 3,862,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.