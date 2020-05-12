Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.33. 1,865,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

