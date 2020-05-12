Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes $9.24 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 704,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,654,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 276,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,912. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

