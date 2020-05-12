Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered Carvana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.65.

CVNA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 3,301,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

