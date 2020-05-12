Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 92266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

