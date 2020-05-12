Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

CBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,814. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.