Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $45,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 3,849,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.