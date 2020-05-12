CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Shares Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,181 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 5.03% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBL remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,434,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.63. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

