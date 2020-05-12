Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stake Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 376,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.