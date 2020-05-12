Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an outperformer rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

CDAY traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 1,688,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.63. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

