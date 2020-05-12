Cfra Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $109.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

