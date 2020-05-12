Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. 9,749,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,012,668. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

