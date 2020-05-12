Chemours Co (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 15th

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Chemours has increased its dividend by an average of 102.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 123,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,818. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,150 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

