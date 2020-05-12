Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 109.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Cheniere Energy worth $19,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,842,000. Dumont Global LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,351,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,016,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,047,000 after acquiring an additional 458,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,850. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

