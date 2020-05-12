Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) is Alps Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,638 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises 2.2% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $141,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 194,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

