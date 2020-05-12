Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Cut by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 33,114,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,087,898. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

