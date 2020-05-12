Citigroup Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $75.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,906,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.